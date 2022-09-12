PADUCAH — Kentucky State Police are bringing teddy bears to the Kentucky Children's Hospital on Tuesday, as part of the Trooper Teddy Bear Project.
According to a Monday release, the project came to life in 1989, when Kentucky's First Lady, Martha Wilkinson, hosted a black-tie fundraiser at the Red Mile Racecourse.
The event reportedly raised enough money to purchase 2,000 Trooper Teddy Bears, which were distributed to children suffering traumatic experiences. Children who had experienced car crashes, sexual abuse, and even terminal illness were given bears with special, handwritten notes from First Lady Wilkerson.
“Unfortunately, there are many incidents where children are involved and witness scary things," Captain Paul Blanton said on the Trooper Teddy website. "To minimize the situation, we hope to provide children with a teddy bear to calm them down during these times.”
KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. explained that it "tugs at your heart strings" see a child visibly upset and shaken at a scene. He said this small gesture can help develop trust between the child and the responding officer.
The program reportedly ran out of funding in early 2000, but was recently restarted when the KSP found a new source of funding for the bears: asset forfeiture funds from criminal drug activity.
The agency reportedly plans to keep the program going by selling the bears to the public.