CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch has arrested a Caldwell County man on charges related to child sexual abuses material.
KSP says an investigation against William Guill, 46, started after the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered Guill engaging in sexually explicit communication with a child online.
KSP says the investigation led to an interview at a residence in Paducah on March 2, where equipment used in the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.
KSP says Guill is currently charged with one count of promoting a minor (under 16) in a sexual performance, class-B felony; one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor, class-D felony; and distribution of obscene matter to minors, class-A misdemeanor.
Guill was lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center.
On March 4, the KSP Electronic Crime Branch obtained another arrest warrant at the Crittenden County Detention Center for Guill — charging him with 15 counts of second-degree rape, class C felony; one count of second-degree sodomy, class C felony; six counts of third-degree rape, class D felony; and two counts of third-degree sodomy, class D felony.
KSP says the additional charges came from information found during the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
KSP says the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is comprised of more than 26 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the U.S. Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.
KSP says this support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education.
The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenager using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underaged victims.
This article has been updated with new information. The original story was published on March 3, at 7:37 a.m.