PADUCAH — A Kentucky State Police Post 1 investigation into a criminal complaint against a Paducah police captain is complete, the law enforcement agency confirmed to Local 6 on Wednesday.
Tuesday, a Paducah Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Local 6 that Capt. Troy Turner is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The spokesperson said the police department was also awaiting the results of a separate investigation by Kentucky State Police.
The spokesperson did not confirm what either investigation is looking into. Local 6 reached out to Kentucky State Police regarding its investigation into Turner.
Wednesday, KSP Post 1 confirmed to Local 6 that it was investigating a criminal complaint against Turner. KSP Post 1 Public Information Officer Adam Jones said that investigation is complete, and the agency will be handing the investigation off to Hickman County Attorney Jason Batts.
Jones would not elaborate on what the criminal complaint at the center of the KSP investigation into Turner was about.
This story has been updated with additional information. The original story was published on March 16, at 10:42 p.m.