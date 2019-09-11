PADUCAH -- Kentucky State Police have confirmed there is an open criminal investigation into former McCracken County PVA Nancy Bock.
It is related to her time in office.
The investigation comes after the McCracken County PVA Office is finding properties that have never been taxed.
The omitted properties are houses or additions to land that were never reported or discovered by the PVA office while Nancy Bock was administrator.
County commissioner Bill Bartleman had called for an investigation into Bock's time in office earlier this year.
Bock is currently serving a sentence for theft and forgery charges connected to her time as PVA.
We will be following this story.