Weather Alert

...AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 100 DEGREES THROUGH THURSDAY... A STRONG AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE ALOFT WILL ALLOW HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS TO SET IN ACROSS THE ENTIRE FOUR STATE REGION THROUGH THURSDAY. HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 90S, COUPLED WITH MODERATE TO HIGH HUMIDITY, WILL LEAD TO HEAT INDEX VALUES NEAR 100 EACH AFTERNOON. THE PRIMARY PERIOD OF CONCERN WILL BE FROM NOON TO 5 PM EACH DAY. A WEAK COLD FRONT WILL PROVIDE SOME RELIEF FROM THE EXTREME HEAT AND HUMIDITY AS IT MOVES THROUGH THE REGION ON FRIDAY. IF YOU MUST WORK OR ARE PLANNING OTHER OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES IN THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY, BE SURE TO KEEP HYDRATED BY DRINKING PLENTY OF WATER. TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS IN THE SHADE WHEN POSSIBLE OR SEEK AIR-CONDITIONED SHELTER, IF AVAILABLE.