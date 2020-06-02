FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Driver Testing Branch announced Tuesday that it will resume permit testing in select counties where the required CDC and Healthy at Work guidelines can be followed.
In an effort to ensure the safety of permit applicants and staff, KSP has implemented a registration process where everyone will be required to schedule a specific date for the permit test.
KSP says the driver testing branch will be taking appointments by phone on Tuesday, June 2.
A full list of counties currently offering permit testing and the contact information can be found here.
KSP says please be patient as phone lines are limited and high call volumes are to be anticipated.
KSP says more information will be distributed as additional counties are added to the list. You can visit the KSP website to see when your county will begin permit testing.