GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police is looking to hire and train 34 full-time and part-time Telecommunicator positions at 13 post locations across the commonwealth, including in Graves County.
“Telecommunicators are the backbone of our law enforcement agencies,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “They are the vital link between our state troopers and the information needed to be effective and safe throughout their day-to-day operations. Kentuckians who want to make a positive and influential impact in their community are strongly encouraged to apply.”
KSP says police telecommunicators are important to both trooper and public safety and says they will provide the training and equipment necessary for success, including a five-week paid training academy to become certified with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.
KSP says telecommunicators handle dispatch duties for troopers, commercial vehicle enforcement officers, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officers and other emergency service agencies.
Most important, KSP says they are that calming voice on the other line when someone call 911. Last year, KSP says their telecommunicators answered over two million calls, resulting in 500,236 requests for assistance.
KSP says telecommunicator requirements include:
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions
- Handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends, and holidays
- Ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology
- Must be a high school graduate
If you’re interested in a Telecommunicator position with the Kentucky State Police, you can apply at https://careers.ky.gov or contact your local post http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/ for more information.