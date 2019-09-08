MANCHESTER, KY— KSP troopers honor the son of a retired trooper, who was killed in a car crash last week.
Seven state troopers joined Bennett Holiday at his football game on Friday. Bennett's dad, Donald Loren "Doc" Holiday, died in a car crash on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Clay County.
Doc formerly served as part of Gov. Matt Bevin's executive detail.
"I would encourage you, please put your arms around his family. His young son, Bennett, he's a great kid. And he's going to need a lot of support," Bevin said. "But this is the kind of town that is family. I appreciate that. It's one of the things that makes this community great."