CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY - Kentucky State Police say 42-year-old John Hale of Almo, Kentucky died after being shot by law enforcement following an altercation.
KSP says a Calloway County Sheriff's deputy and a Murray Police officer responded to a suspicious person call. That's when KSP says there was an altercation of some kind. Hale was shot and killed.
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is waiting for the results of an autopsy that was done in Madisonville, Ky Sunday morning.
KSP says they are not going to release the names of the officers involved at this time because of the ongoing investigation.