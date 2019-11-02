CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY— The Calloway County Sheriff's Office has closed down two roads in the county for an active Kentucky State Police investigation.
Police say Radio Road between Toskana Drive and Stewart Cemetery Drive have been closed off Saturday around 3 p.m. Calloway County Sheriff's Office are telling people to avoid the area.
Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 and the KSP Critical Incident Response Team are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Dexter community of Calloway County.
KSP says they got notification of the shooting around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Their preliminary investigation shows multiple officers in Calloway County responded to the Dexter community because of a suspicious person.
A WPSD Local 6 photographer says the coroner was on the scene.
KSP did not say who shot who or the condition of the people involved.