SALEM, KY — Kentucky State Police are asking anyone with information about a motorcycle theft in Livingston County to contact them.
According to a Tuesday release, a man reported his motorcycle stolen from the Nelms Lane area in Salem sometime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 25.
The 2018 black Harley Davidson Road Glide Special reportedly has black 12" Lucky Daves T-Bars, a Screamin' Eagle heavy breather, a black Saddlemen Step-Up seat with red stitching, and Thunderheader exhaust.
Troopers say the bike sustained damage to the front faring, front forks, and engine in a prior collision.
Anyone with information about the theft or location of the motorcycle is asked to contact KSP Post 1 by calling (270) 856-3721.