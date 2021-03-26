CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Troopers and detectives with the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are on the scene of a suspicious death near the Cherry Corner area of southern Calloway County.
KSP says a dead body was found in a roadside ditch by a passerby around 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Calloway County Sheriff's Deputies initially responded to the scene, then asked for KSP detectives to investigate.
At this time, detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the dead body.
Detectives say the body is described as a white female between the ages of 25 and 35. She is around 6 feet and one inch tall, and weighs around 310 pounds.
She has light brown and blondish hair and was wearing purple framed glasses.
Her body was found wearing a white "Murray State University" t-shirt, black capri pants, and blue Crocs (pictured above).
Anyone with information on the identity of the body or details surrounding the investigation, contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
You may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app can be easily free of charge through Apply and Google Play stores.
Detectives from KSP Post 1 are investigating. KSP was assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Murray-Calloway County EMS, and the Calloway County Coroner's Office.