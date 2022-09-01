HAZEL, KY — Kentucky State Police are on scene at the Murray Bank in Hazel, KY investigating a report of a robbery.
According to a Thursday release, the suspect is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a long-sleeved striped shirt and blue jeans. Troopers say he was last seen traveling south towards Tennessee.
Troopers were able to obtain screenshots of the suspect from the bank's security system, including an image of a tattoo in the suspect's left wrist.
Troopers are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Kentucky State Police, post 1, at (270) 856-3721. Anonymous tips can be given at 1-800-222-5555. Anonymous tips can also be reported through the KSP app for iPhone or android.