TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 says there has been a complaint about possible criminal misconduct among members of the Trigg County Sheriff's Office.
KSP says the complaint is being investigated and the Attorney General's office has assigned a special prosecutor if charges are filed.
Trigg County Judge Executive Hollis Alexander confirms state police received the complaint and opened an investigation.
Local 6 currently does not have any other specifics about who or how many people may be involved.
Trigg County Fiscal Court met in executive session Monday night for 40 minutes regarding a personnel matter and did not take any action.
Alexander says he was made aware of the investigation in April and it was his understanding the FBI is involved as well.
KSP says further information will be released once the investigation is complete.