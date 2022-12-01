MURRAY — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that killed a Hopkins County man Wednesday evening.
According to a Thursday release, 57-year-old Timothy Traylor of Madisonville was killed in a two-vehicle accident on KY-121 N.
Troopers say the initial investigation determined a 29-year-old Calvert City man was driving southbound on KY-121 N, with Traylor in the passenger seat. A 21-year-old Paducah man was reportedly driving northbound on the same road. A separate vehicle pulling a trailer — without lights — was also traveling in the northbound lane, the KSP says, and the 21-year-old Paducah man swerved in an attempt to avoid a rear-end collision with it.
The swerving resulted in a head-on collision with the Calvert City man driving southbound, killing Traylor, the KSP says.
Both drivers were reportedly taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The KSP says the investigation is still ongoing.