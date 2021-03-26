CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 says it has identified the woman whose body was found near the Cherry Corner area of southern Calloway County Friday morning.
While KSP announced shortly before 10 p.m. Friday that investigators now know who the woman is, the law enforcement agency is not releasing her name to the public until her next of kin have been notified.
A passerby found the woman's body in a roadside ditch by a passerby around 7 a.m. Friday. Calloway County Sheriff's Department deputies initially responded to the scene, then asked for KSP detectives to investigate.
Friday afternoon, detectives said the woman is white, and believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35. She is around 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs around 310 pounds. She has light brown and blondish hair, and was wearing purple framed glasses.
Her body was found wearing a white Murray State University T-shirt, black Capri pants, and blue Crocs.
KSP was assisted at the scene by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Murray-Calloway County EMS, and the Calloway County Coroner's Office.
