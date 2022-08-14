DIXON, KY – On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at around 9:00 a.m. 47-year-old William Brian Virgin of Dixon, KY contacted Webster County Dispatch and reported that he had strangled his girlfriend and she was dead. Units arrived on the scene and confirmed the death of Heather Davidson, age 32, of Dixon, KY. The Webster County Sheriff's Office requested Kentucky State Police to conduct the investigation.
William Virgin was interviewed and subsequently charged with Murder. He is lodged in the Webster County Detention Center.
The investigation continues by Detective Billy Over.