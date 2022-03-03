GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is reporting a 911 service outage for some phone prefixes in Graves County.
The KSP post in Mayfield says all landline phones beginning with 247 or 251 are currently unable to dial 911. All other prefixes and all cell phone numbers are still able to dial 911.
KSP Post 1 asks anyone with a phone number with one of the affected prefixes to call state police if they need emergency services. Specifically, those folks are advised to call 270-856-3721 or 270-575-7228.
The state police post says it has not been given an estimated time of repair, but it will provide the public with an update once telecommunications providers resolve the issue.