Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam affecting Livingston and Pope Counties. Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and Massac Counties. Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski, Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties. Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard Counties. .The Ohio river is cresting from Smithland to Cairo. A slow fall will begin soon thereafter. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until late Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 44.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 28.5 feet Sunday, March 13. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&