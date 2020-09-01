FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division announced the start of a three-week statewide 'enforcement blitz' targeting aggressive driving behaviors.
KSP says the Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks (TACT) Campaign targets drivers, both passenger cars and commercial vehicles, who are driving dangerously. This includes improper lane changes, following too closely, not leaving enough space to pass, and speeding.
CVE Division Director Major Nathan Day offered tips to drivers of both passenger cars and commercial trucks.
“At the end of the day, all of us want to make it home safely to our families,” says Day. “Sometimes it’s as simple as being willing to be the driver who does the ‘right thing’ when others are displaying the wrong behavior.”
Day says the best defense against an aggressive driver is a seat belt and patience.
“You can’t control what other drivers are doing but you can safeguard yourself and your passengers by always buckling up,” adds Day. “Be a courteous driver and don’t fall into the category of an aggressive driver.”
KSP says aggressive driving is defined as "any behind-the-wheel behavior that places another person in danger through willful action without regard to safety."
Here are some tips from KSP to avoid being an aggressive driver:
- Allow more time to get to your destination. It reduces stress dramatically.
- Don’t tailgate large trucks. If you can’t see the truck driver’s side view mirrors, then know that they can’t see you.
- Leave extra space when passing each other.
- Understand that it take a large truck twice the amount of time to come to a stop than a regular passenger car does.
KSP says there were 6,147 crashes in 2019 involving commercial trucks on Kentucky roadways, resulting in 88 deaths.
TACT enforcement and public information efforts are funded by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.