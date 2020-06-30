TROOPER ISLAND — Tuesday kicks off the first day of Kentucky State Police's Trooper Island Camp, but it will look different from previous years.
This year's camp is being done virtually, through the Trooper Island Facebook Page as well as KSP's YouTube Channel.
KSP says virtual camp is open to all kids across Kentucky and beyond. Trooper Island Camp staff will host video episodes geared toward children with additional activities they can do at home.
KSP says Trooper Island was established in 1965 and has never missed a summer of hosting camp, however, due to health concerns with COVID-19, KSP has chosen to host the camp virtually.
Parents can register their children for camp at TrooperIsland.org.
KSP also says kids can ear a camp patch and certificate for completing all the camp episodes.