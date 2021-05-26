CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police are looking for any new information on a cold case from 1981.
KSP says Edward Tidwell was last seen in Marion, Kentucky, on December 14, 1981. Officers say he told his wife we was going to see a man in Sturgis, Kentucky about a job
He left driving a yellow 1974 Chevrolet Bel Air with the front windshield cracked on the right side and rust spots in the front.
Officers say Tidwell has previously worked as a river deckhand for several river-related businesses, but he wasn't working at the time of his disappearance and had applied for unemployment benefits.
The man he was supposed to see may have been a foreman from a river industry business in Southern Illinois, but has never been identified.
If you have any new information about this case, call Detective Brian Graves at KSP Post 2, at 270-676-3313.