CARLISLE, KY -- Kentucky State Police are looking for two theft suspects in Carlisle County.
39-year-old Ryan Mills of De Soto, Missouri and 40-year-old Danielle Louth of Arnold, Missouri are wanted in connection to thefts in Graves County.
Troopers found them driving a car stolen from Missouri on State Route 121 near US Highway 62 in Carlisle County. This is near Cunningham.
Mills and Louth got out of the car and ran into a wooded area behind a home at 881 State Route 121 South.
They were seen heading north towards US Highway 62.
Mills was wearing a dark green shirt with a flat bill hat. Louth was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and pajama pants.
Troopers are asking people in the area to lock their homes and cars.
If you see anything suspicious, call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.