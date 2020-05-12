MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A southern Illinois man was arrested in McCracken County on Monday after state police say he led law enforcement officers on a chase through four west Kentucky counties.
Investigators with Kentucky State Police say the chase began Monday evening when a trooper saw a 2020 Nissan Altima speeding on Interstate 24 east at the 31 mile marker in Livingston County. The chase continued into Lyon County, where the trooper saw the driver throw a handgun out of the car's window, KSP claims in a news release.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says a deputy found the gun around the 46 mile marker of the interstate, and the gun has since been turned over to state police.
The car left I-24 at mile marker 56 before getting back on the interstate, this time heading westbound. Investigators say the car led law enforcement officers through Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken counties. At the 11 mile marker of I-24 west, McCracken County deputies used a tire deflation device to slow the car down. But, KSP says the car swerved toward a trooper's cruiser, striking the law enforcement vehicle. That's when KSP says the trooper performed a pit maneuver, which successfully stopped the car near mile marker 9.
The driver — 23-year-old Michael E. Green of Mounds, Illinois — was arrested on charges including four counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, possession of a handgun by a felon, two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs on the first offense with aggravating circumstances.
Green was also charged with speeding 26 mph or greater above the speed limit, reckless driving, failure to signal or improper signal, and possession of marijuana.
He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.