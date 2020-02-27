AURORA, KY — The roadway was closed around a home on US 68 in Aurora, Kentucky, was closed for several hours Thursday while state police and other agencies responded to a medical emergency, Kentucky State Police say.
In a news release, KSP says troopers responded to the medical emergency around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, along with other law enforcement agencies and emergency responders. KSP says it requested the closure of the road area between US 68/80 before the Eggner's Ferry Bridge to the Dollar General on KY 402 in Aurora while they were responding to the emergency.
KSP did not release further details about the nature of the medical emergency, but said responding agencies were able to resolve the situation without criminal enforcement.
As of around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, troopers say they have cleared the scene, and the roadway is back open.