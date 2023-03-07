CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — State police have released the name of a man shot and killed by a Calloway County Sheriff's Office deputy in February.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says Calloway County Sheriff's Office deputies and an officer with the Murray Police Department responded on Feb. 24 to a report about a possible domestic disturbance at a home on Knight Road.
When investigators arrived at the home, they found 28-year-old Erin Williamson of Murray. KSP claims Williamson tried to run away from investigators, and when they pursued him, he "began advancing toward the officers with a weapon." The state law enforcement agency did not say what type of weapon Williamson is accused of wielding during the incident.
In a news release identifying Williamson and the deputy who ultimately shot him, KSP says deputies told Williamson to put the weapon down and that "less-lethal attempts to subdue the subject were ineffective." That's when KSP says Calloway County Deputy Todd Clere shot Williamson with his sheriff's office issued firearm.
KSP says Clere has worked at the sheriff's office for six years.
Troopers say their investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.