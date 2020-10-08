CALVERT CITY — An Ohio County man has been arrested after trying to rob a man at his home in Calvert City.
Kentucky State Police says 54-year-old Douglas A. Key, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, contacted a man on Lone Valley Road and said he was with the Paducah Sun newspaper and wanted to write an article on his business. Police say when Key arrived at the man's house, he drew a handgun and pointed it at the home owner.
KSP says Key as demanded the homeowner zip tie his hands together, the handgun discharged, nearly striking the homeowner. After the homeowner had his hands zip tied, KSP says Key tried to bind his feet as well, but the homeowner struggled against Key and was able to disarm him and gain control of the situation before calling 911.
KSP says Key was taken from the scene to Mercy Health- Lourdes Hospital for treatment of his injuries. After Key was released from the hospital, KSP says he was arrested and lodged in the Marshall County Detention Center.
Key has been charged with first degree robbery, kidnapping an adult, fourth degree assault, minor injury, first degree wanton endangerment, and first degree burglary.
KSP says the investigation will be continued by Trooper William Propes. KSP was assisted on the scene by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Marshall County EMS.