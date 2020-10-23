If you have prescription medication lying around in your home, it could be a potential hazard for your kids and anyone in your family. Kentucky State Police is collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can drop off any medications, in pill or liquid form at Kentucky State Police Post 1. Before dropping anything off, contact post at the phone at 270-856-3721. A trooper will meet you outside. You're asked to wear a mask.
Trooper Adam Jones says they do not accept any illegal drugs. You're allowed to be anonymous when dropping off your prescriptions.
“It's also an opportunity for the community and local law-enforcement to work together in an effort to not only make their household safe, but the community safer.” Jones said. “You don't want those prescription medications floating around in the community to where anybody can get a hold of them.”
