HICKORY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 says its non-emergency phone lines are back up and running Friday afternoon, after experiencing technical issues with some of those phone lines Thursday night.
Thursday evening, KSP Post 1 said all of its emergency lines were working correctly, and anyone in an emergency situation should still call 911. However, multiple non-emergency lines at Post 1 were experiencing technical issues, and members of the public who needed to call KSP Post 1 for any non-emergency reason were advised to call 270-856-3721.
As of around 3:15 p.m. Friday, KSP Post one says all its phone lines are back in working order. Members of the public can call any administrative phone line for non-emergency concerns.
This story was originally published at 8:44 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2020. It has been updated at 3:41 p.m. Nov. 6 with new details.