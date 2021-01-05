KSP DISTRICT 1 — The Kentucky State Police says troopers will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district to check drivers for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence.
KSP says these checkpoints promote safety for drivers using the public roadways and provide deterrent for those who violate laws in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
KSP says the intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to give a high visibility, public safety service that focuses on vehicular equipment deficiencies, ensuring drivers have appropriate registration and insurance and a valid license.
Troopers say violations of the laws or other public safety issues will be addressed if they arise.
KSP says traffic safety checkpoints allow Troopers the opportunity to concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the state.
Drivers who travel through a traffic safety checkpoint should have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance available. KSP says drivers with this in hand, those with no violations of law, and minimal roadway congestion can reasonable expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.
Supervisory-approved traffic safety checkpoint locations are conducted in the following Kentucky counties: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg. A list of current checkpoint locations can be found on the KSP website, http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post1checkpoints/.