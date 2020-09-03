HICKORY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post One is holding its annual charity golf scramble this month to raise money for Trooper Island Camp, a free summer camp held by Kentucky State Police for underprivileged boys and girls in Kentucky.
KSP Post 1 has held a charity golf scramble for more than 20 years, with this year being its 15th consecutive scramble honoring the late Scott C. Lathram, a retired KSP Trooper who passed away from injuries after an airplane crash in Oct. 2004.
This year's Scott Lathram Memorial Trooper Island Golf Tournament is scheduled to take place on Sept. 24 at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
KSP Post One says there are many ways to donate. A business, community organization, or a person can choose to sponsor a hole, sponsor our tournament T-shirt, sponsor a team, donate items for a silent auction, or play in the tournament.
If you want to sponsor, donate or play, contact Trooper Adam Jones at Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or adamm.jones@ky.gov.
Trooper Island Inc. is a non-profit organization that operates on private donations. All contributions are tax-deductible.
This year's Trooper Island Camp went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to see the virtual camp series.
Trooper Island
KSP says in 1965, the state police recognized the need to reach out to the communities it served and to reinforce bonds with the public. They also saw a need to reach the children from single parent families or those living below the poverty line. KSP says this is how Trooper Island Camp for boys and girls was established. Trooper Island Camp is a camp dedicated to the enhancement of a positive self-image and strengthening of the physical and spiritual body.
KSP says for one week, children can participate in programs led by experienced volunteer counselors to enrich many aspects of their lives. KSP says children who attend the free one-week camp gain respect for law enforcement since many of the counselors are KSP Troopers.
Each day is full of activities starting with a flag raising and breakfast, as well as informational programs on accidents and fire prevention, first aid, conversation, drug abuse and leadership.
Children also participate in recreational activities like archery, softball, volleyball, basketball, boating, and swimming. KSP says children who do not know how to swim are taught.
While the camp is no cost to the children and their families, it does have a cost. KSP says for nearly 55 years, the island has remained in service based solely on donations.