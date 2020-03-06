HICKORY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 says it is experiencing problems with its administrative phone lines Friday, but emergency lines are working correctly.
In a news release, KSP Post 1 in Hickory, Kentucky, says the issues with its non-emergency lines are related to storm damage in central Tennessee caused by tornadoes earlier this week. The release says the issues are occurring inconsistently, but callers trying to reach those administrative, non-emergency lines may have trouble connecting their calls.
KSP Post 1 says people still can and should call 911 if they have an emergency.