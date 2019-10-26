MADISONVILLE, KY— The Kentucky State Police Post 2 is welcoming two new troopers to their ranks.
Trooper Alec Winters, of Central City, KY and Trooper Grant Penrod, of Lewisburg, Ky. were among 48 cadets who graduated from the training academy in Frankfort, Ky on Friday.
The new troopers will be supervised by field training officers for 12 weeks before working in their assigned areas.
The cadets are the third group to benefit from the new hiring guidelines established by the 2017 legislature. This legislature allows anyone with a high school diploma or GED and three years of full-time work experience to apply to become a Kentucky State Trooper.