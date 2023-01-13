FRANKFORT — Last year, the Kentucky State Police set a record by selling all 35,000 raffle tickets for their GMC Sierra raffle truck, and this year, they're hoping to sell even more.
The sale of the tickets — which are $10 each — benefits Trooper Island, the KSP's free summer camp for underprivileged kids aged 10-12.
This year, there are 50,000 raffle tickets available for purchase, according to a Friday release from the KSP.
The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. at the Kentucky State Fair on August 23. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win, they clarify.
In a statement included in the release, Trooper Island Camp Commander Trooper Jonathan Biven says, “Every year, our raffle sales increase and it would not be possible without the generosity of our supporters.”
Specs.
According to the release, this year's truck is a "luxurious 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali" with four-wheel-drive.
Troopers say it's cloaked in a white frost exterior and features a perforated forge leather interior.
It’s equipped with a 5.3L, EcoTec3 V-8 engine, and an integrated trailer brake controller and trailering package, the release explains.
Other features include:
- Remote engine start
- Electric sliding sunroof.
- Heated front and back seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Hitch guidance with hitch view and image adjustment
- OnStar Communication System and Sirius XM satellite radio
- Power sliding rear window with a defogger
- Power retracting assist steps with perimeter lighting
- 2-speed autotrac transfer case
For a full list of features and equipment, click here.
Trooper Island
Troopers say each year, they host about 700 children at their camp on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County.
They say they provide "good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance, and structured, esteem-building activities," in hopes of building good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement.
According to the release, the camp is funded entirely through donations, with no public funds being used.