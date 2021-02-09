TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police have released more information about the officer involved shooting from Monday night.
KSP says preliminary investigation shows Trigg County Dispatch received a call of a possible intoxicated driver on Bush Road. Sheriff's deputies responded and found a man, who showed and fired a gun.
Police say deputies then fired their service weapons, hitting and injuring the man.
The man was then taken to an area hospital by Trigg County EMS for treatment of life-threatening injuries. KSP says no other people were injured during the incident.
The investigation is still ongoing and is being conducted by KSP Post 1 and the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team. Police say more information will be released as the investigation continues.