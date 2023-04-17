GRAVES COUNTY KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 says it has identified suspects involved in a burglary that happened Saturday in Graves County.
Investigators say it happened sometime during the early morning hours Saturday at a property in the Water Valley area. KSP says the property owner reported that multiple items were stolen, including a catalytic converter, battery charger, home décor, three wheel bicycle and more.
KSP sys the burglars were recorded by a security camera on the property.
Announcing Monday that investigators have identified the suspects, KSP did not release the names of those individuals, but did say the investigation is ongoing.
KSP says the Fulton Police Department helped identify the suspects.
Troopers say more information will be provided once it is available.