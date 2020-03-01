MAYFIELD, KY — Kentucky State Police say 43-year-old, Robert W. Soto, is now being charged with one count of Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor
Police say Graves County High School administration contacted them on December 5, 2019, regarding allegations of inappropriate communication between a student and Soto, who is a non-paid volunteer with the Jr. ROTC program.
An investigation was then opened up that lead to Soto's arrest.
Soto was lodged in the Graves County Detention Center.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Soto's court day is set for tomorrow at 9 am for an arraignment in Graves County.