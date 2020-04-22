PADUCAH — A man serving time in the McCracken County Jail after he was sentenced on fleeing or evading police charges has escaped, Kentucky State Police say.
Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are looking for Demario Daniels, 30, of Paducah. KSP says he was last seen at the jail on Sunday, April 19.
Daniels is believed to still be in the Paducah area. KSP says he is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.
If you know where Daniels is, call KSP at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Daniels was arrested by Paducah police back in 2018 after police said he ran from officers twice, and hit two parked cars in one of the two incidents.