DIXON, KY— Kentucky State Police need help finding an inmate who escaped from the Restrictive Custody Center at the Webster County Detention Center.
KSP says William D. Casto, 29-years-old of Corydon, Ky. jumped a fence around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
Casto is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with Khaki pants underneath, and an orange t-shirt with "Webster County Jail trustee" on the back.
Casto was being held on theft by unlawful taking charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App.