Casto

William Casto

 KSP

DIXON, KY— Kentucky State Police need help finding an inmate who escaped from the Restrictive Custody Center at the Webster County Detention Center. 

KSP says William D. Casto, 29-years-old of Corydon, Ky. jumped a fence around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. 

Casto is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with Khaki pants underneath, and an orange t-shirt with "Webster County Jail trustee" on the back. 

Casto was being held on theft by unlawful taking charges. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App.