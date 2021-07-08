LYON COUNTY, KY– Troopers with the Kentucky State Police are searching for a man who ran away from a traffic stop.
KSP says Troopers were attempting to make a traffic stop near mile marker 70 on Interstate 69 northbound when the man driving the car got out and ran away. KSP says troopers believe he is in a wooded area near Pebble Creek Drive and KY 3305.
KSP says the man is Black, 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has short hair and brown eyes.
Troopers say they believe the man is armed, and urge people to use caution when driving in that area.