HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky State Police is trying to find a missing Dawson Springs man. Michael "Andrew" Dowd of Hopkins County was last seen Feb. 4, 2021, around 1 a.m. at a residence on Wells Road in Nortonville, KY.
KSP says Dowd is a 29-year-old white man, who is five feet seven inches tall, has brown hair and green eyes and weighs around 180 pounds. KSP says he was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket, black t-shirt, and black shorts.
Anyone who knows where Dowd could be should call the KSP Post 2 at 1-270-676-3313 or via the Kentucky State Police app.