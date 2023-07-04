FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police is looking for applicants who are interested in taking on the role of a telecommunicator - or rather a "hero behind a headset."
According to a news release by KSP, telecommunicators are tasked with answering calls and dispatching the correct emergency service agency. Some of these agencies include: Kentucky State troopers, vehicle enforcement officers, conservation officers, and other agencies as needed. The release says in 2022, dispatchers answered more than 622,000 calls, resulting in nearly 396,000 requests for assistance.
KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. says, "telecommunicators provide a lifeline between the public and first responders during times of crisis.”
Burnett says those who join Team Kentucky in this effort can help others in their times of need and provide assurance to those around them. The release states the agency in general needs 49 people to join to provide these services.
KSP telecommunicators start out with a salary of more than $41,000 per year since Gov. Andy Beshear increased the yearly salary for the position by greater than $8,000. They can also get an additional $3,100 training stipend each year.
The requirements to become a KSP telecommunicator are listed below.
- Must be a high school graduate
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to multi-task
- Ability to handle highly stressful and challenging conditions
- Handle flexible work schedules including nights, weekends, and holidays
- Ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology
For more information about KSP telecommunication careers, visit the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet’s website or contact your local KSP post.