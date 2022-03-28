Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is asking for the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for reckless homicide.
31-year-old Jose Antonio of Portland, Tenn. is wanted for his involvement in a June 2020 head-on collision on I-24 that resulted in the death of another vehicle's passenger.
The facts of the case were presented to a grand jury in Lyon County, and Antonio has been indicted on charges of reckless homicide, four counts of assault 4th degree - minor injury, driving on a DUI suspended and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.
A warrant for Antonio's arrest was issued on Nov. 3, 2021.
Antonio is a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Antonio's whereabouts should call KSP at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.