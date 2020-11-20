GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police, Post 1, is asking for your help in finding three men who are non-compliant with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
KSP says 33-year-old Mikel Allen Hutchinson, of Smithland, has not lived at his registered address for more than a year and has failed to verify his current address. Officers believe Hutchinson is in the Paducah area.
Additionally, KSP says 35-year-old Allen Shane Williams, of Mayfield, is no longer living at his registered address and has also failed to verify his current address. KSP says they don't know where Williams is, but he could be in the Ballard County area.
KSP also says 62-year-old Anthony Lee Shelby, of Paducah, has not lived at his registered address for more than a year and has also failed to verify his current address. KSP says they don't know where Shelby could be.
All three men have an active warrant for failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, which is a class D felony.
KSP says anyone with information about where Hutchinson, Shelby, and/or Williams could be should call the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
You can also give an anonymous tip through the KSP app.