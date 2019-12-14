LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY— Kentucky State Police are investigating a robbery at a BP gas station Friday.
KSP says they were called to the BP gas station off exit 31 of I-24 near Grand Rivers, KY around noon.
Troopers say they reviewed security video and saw a man rob the store at knife point. The man was described by police as a white heavyset man with dark hair and facial hair. He was wearing an orange shirt under a black jacket with an orange toboggan and a surgical mask covering his face.
Police say the video showed the man leaving in a silver SUV, possibly with a woman. No injuries were reported.
During their investigation, troopers say the received a tip that a white man and woman were involved in an armed robbery in Adair County, KY on Thursday. Police identified the suspects as 34-year-old Timothy Smith and 31-year-old Brittni Smith of Evansville, IN.
Troopers say they matched the description of the BP robbery suspect to Timothy Smith. The Smiths also left the scene of the Adair County robbery in a silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV.
Active warrants have been issued in connection to the Adair County robbery. Police say they are also seeking the Smiths for questioning in connection to the Livingston County BP robbery.
KSP says after the Adair County the Smiths reportedly went to Taylor County, KY where they are believed to have stolen two cars.
KSP is warning everyone to lock their cars.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.