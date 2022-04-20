Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is seeking the public's assistance in locating a Graves County man wanted for failing to appear in Carlisle County Circuit Court.
42-year-old Jeffrey Arington of Melber was arrested by KSP in July 2021 on charges of rape (1st degree), unlawful transaction with a minor (1st degree) - illegal sex act, and unlawful transaction with a minor (2nd degree).
On March 7, 2022, a bench warrant was issued for Arrington by the Carlisle County Circuit Court Judge after he failed to appear in court in reference to those charges.
Arington is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Arington is asked to contact KSP at 270-856-3721. You can also make an anonymous call to 800-222-5555.