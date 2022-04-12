GRAVES COUNTY, KY – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Graves County man wanted for violating his bond conditions.
33-year-old Justin Forrest of Wingo was arrested by KSP in 2019 on charges of sodomy 1st degree (victim under 12), sexual abuse 1st degree (victim under 120 and distribution of obscene material to minors.
On January 10, 2022, the Graves County Circuit Court Judge signed a warrant of arrest for Forrest in reference to violations of his bond conditions in the case. Additionally, the Graves County Sheriff's Office had obtained an arrest warrant for Forrest on charges of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and escape 2nd degree.
On Dec. 15, 2021 Forrest was first reported missing. An investigation by the Graves County Sheriff's Office revealed Forrest had cut off his the ankle monitor device that the court had ordered he wear at all times.
Forrest is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Forrest's whereabouts is asked to contact the KSP at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 800-222-5555.