The Kentucky State Police will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district to check for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes.
Drivers that see a checkpoint are asked to have their license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily available. With minimal traffic, drivers with this information in hand and no law violations can expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes, according to a KSP news release.
KSP uses these checkpoints to promote safety for motorists and deter those who violate Kentucky Revised Statutes, according to the release. The intent is to provide a highly visible public safety service focusing on vehicle equipment deficiencies, confirming registration and insurance of vehicles and that drivers have valid licenses. Violations of law or other public safety issues will be addressed as they arise.
Approved checkpoints are conducted in the following counties: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg.
A list of current checkpoint locations can be found at kentuckystatepolice.org/post1checkpoints/.