PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police say they're grateful one of their own walked away with minor injuries when her cruiser was hit by another driver two years ago.
For them, this event serves as a reminder of how important it is to move over when you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.
Trooper Sarah Burgess — two-time winner of the CIT Police Officer of the Year award — said in a Facebook post that Feb. 10 was the two-year-anniversary of the accident.
According to Burgess, she was inside the cruiser working another collision when a driver lost control of their vehicle on an icy bridge, colliding with hers.
The included picture shows the back-end of her cruiser was badly damaged by the impact.
"I am thankful to have walked away with only minor injuries and still be able to do this job today," Burgess remarked in her post about the incident.
She's urging drivers to slow down well in advance when they spot a stopped emergency vehicle.
According to the United States Fire Administration, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on the roadway in 2021.
The organization hopes the "In our Boots" campaign will help reduce these kinds of accidents.
In one video from the campaign, firefighter Mike Cox described an incident in which he — and 9 others — were struck by a tractor trailer as they were loading a patient into an ambulance on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
One of his coworkers and friends — firefighter Dave Good — was killed.
"After weeks in the hospital and five surgeries, I survived. But I have never been the same," Cox says.
The USFA says drivers should try to avoid emergency scenes if possible, move over, slow down, and follow traffic control instructions when they see an emergency vehicle on the road.
The Emergency Responder Safety Institute agrees.
This organization says it's their mission to reduce emergency responder deaths and injuries.
Their website includes a trove of educational materials for both emergency personnel and communities, including trainings, research and statistics, awareness campaigns, and more.
On the "Faces of the Fallen" portion of their website, they honor responders struck and killed in the line-of-duty with yearly memorial videos. You can watch 2022's memorial below.