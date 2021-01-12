A Kentucky State Police Trooper has been "temporarily reassigned" after attending last week's rally in support of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., according to the Courier Journal.
Both the Courier Journal and the Lexington Herald Leader are reporting the trooper attended the rally with his family on his own time, then left and didn't go inside the Capitol building, according to department spokesperson Sgt. William Gregory.
A Capitol police officer was killed after he and other officers were attacked, and four civilians died as a result from the riot, with one woman having been shot.
Both the Courier Journal and the Lexington Herald Leader say the unidentified state trooper, who has been reassigned, is the only trooper who attended the rally, as far as the department was aware.
Sgt. Gregory tells both the Courier Journal and the Lexington Herald Leader that a full review of attendance continues.
“The horrific acts that took place last week on sacred national grounds are completely unacceptable," Philip Burnett Jr., acting KSP commissioner, said in a statement according to the Courier Journal. "KSP is reviewing the employee’s participation. It is the right thing to do to protect our nation, democracy, agency and all KSP employees. This is the same review process our agency follows any time there is questionable activity involving any law enforcement personnel within our agency.”
The KSP Trooper isn't the only Kentucky officer to be reassigned. A Franklin County sheriff's deputy was also reassigned after the rally for his participation in the event.
The Courier Journal says a Fort Campbell spokesman on Monday told them that no soldiers from the fort are believed to have attended the rally and representatives from Fort Knox did not return a request for comment.