CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- An officer-involved shooting in Calloway County is still under investigation.
On November 2, 2019, 42-year-old John Hale was shot and killed during an altercation with officers.
Kentucky State Police, who are investigation the shooting, say a Calloway County Sheriff's deputy and a Murray police officer were involved.
KSP says Officer Justin Swope with the Murray Police Department shot Hale during the altercation.
In an update on Monday, KSP says they are still awaiting results of evidence being tested at the Central Lab in Frankfort.
Detectives say once the final lab results are received, the case will be presented to the Calloway County Commonwealth Attorney for review.