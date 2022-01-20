GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County woman accused of child abuse was arrested after state police say she led troopers on a vehicle pursuit that began in Graves County and ended when she crashed her car in McCracken County.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says it received a call a little after 4:30 p.m. Thursday from a girl who said her mother had assaulted her at the family's home in Graves County. On their way to the home, KSP says troopers were advised that the mother had left the home in a red Chevrolet car. Troopers then saw a red Chevrolet HHR at the intersection of Kentucky 534 and Kentucky 348 in Symsonia.
KSP says one of the troopers activated his vehicle's emergency equipment and tried to pull the car over. However, the woman driving the car — identified as 32-year-old Brittany A. Kimsey — continued driving westbound on KY 348, reaching speeds of about 100 mph and driving recklessly, KSP claims.
The chase continued into McCracken County, with Kimsey leading troopers along multiple roads in the county. At one point during the pursuit, KSP says Kimsey began driving the wrong way on U.S. 62 and nearly crashed head-on into a trooper vehicle. The trooper had to perform an evasive maneuver to avoid colliding with Kimsey's car.
The pursuit eventually ended when Kimey's car crashed on Benton Road.
Investigators were able to confirm that Kimsey is the mother of the girl who called state police to report the assault, KSP says, and the girl was released into the custody of a family member.
Troopers say Kimsey received medical attention after the crash. Then, she was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or younger, third-degree terroristic threatening, attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, driving under the influence on the second offense, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, multiple counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and multiple traffic violations. She was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.